Astral Resources NL Announces New Share Issuance

November 25, 2024 — 07:44 pm EST

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has announced a new issuance of 907,485 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code AAR, effective November 26, 2024. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities for shareholders. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s market performance.

