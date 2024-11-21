Astral Resources NL Announces New Securities Issue

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has announced a proposed issue of 907,485 fully paid ordinary securities, set to be issued on November 25, 2024. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock market performance, attracting interest from investors keen on the growth prospects of the entity. The announcement aligns with the company’s strategic plans to enhance its financial standing.

