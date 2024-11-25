Astral Resources Issues New Performance Rights

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has announced the issuance of 1,900,862 performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are set to be issued on November 26, 2024, offering potential growth opportunities for employees and stakeholders. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align employee incentives with its long-term growth objectives.

