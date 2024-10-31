News & Insights

Astral Resources Boosts Gold Reserves to 1.46 Million Ounces

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources has increased its total gold mineral resource to 1.46 million ounces, following an updated mineral resource estimate at its Feysville Gold Project in Western Australia. This includes maiden estimates for the Kamperman and Rogan Josh deposits, alongside an update for Think Big. The company sees significant potential to enhance its production targets, contributing positively to its Mandilla Gold Project.

