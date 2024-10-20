News & Insights

Stocks

Astral Resources Boosts Gold Projects with Funding

October 20, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has completed significant drilling programs at its Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects, with promising assay results and high gold recoveries reported. The company has successfully raised $21 million in the first tranche of a $25 million share placement, boosting its exploration and development activities. Astral is now financially poised to accelerate its projects and complete feasibility studies.

For further insights into AU:AAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.