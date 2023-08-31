Astral (NSE:ASTRAL) Price Target Increased by 5.32% to 1,918.46

The average one-year price target for Astral (NSE:ASTRAL) has been revised to 1,918.46 / share. This is an increase of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 1,821.55 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,464.50 to a high of 2,541.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.66% from the latest reported closing price of 1,950.85 / share.

Astral Maintains 0.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.72%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astral. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTRAL is 0.13%, an increase of 35.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.45% to 12,590K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,339K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 40.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTRAL by 20.05% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,677K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing an increase of 60.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTRAL by 998.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,575K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 70.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTRAL by 803.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,212K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTRAL by 27.58% over the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 598K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 58.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTRAL by 105.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.