Astral (NSE:ASTRAL) Price Target Increased by 11.13% to 1,787.79

The average one-year price target for Astral (NSE:ASTRAL) has been revised to 1,787.79 / share. This is an increase of 11.13% from the prior estimate of 1,608.81 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,414.00 to a high of 2,349.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.81% from the latest reported closing price of 1,773.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astral. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 55.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTRAL is 0.10%, a decrease of 31.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 9,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,397K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,253K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing an increase of 47.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTRAL by 912.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,180K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 60.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTRAL by 623.00% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 909K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTRAL by 0.23% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 301K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

