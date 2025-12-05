Astral Foods (JSE:ARL) Price Target Increased by 12.57% to 254.32

The average one-year price target for Astral Foods (JSE:ARL) has been revised to R254,32 / share. This is an increase of 12.57% from the prior estimate of R225,93 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R225,23 to a high of R299,25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.04% from the latest reported closing price of R26 400,00 / share.

Astral Foods Maintains 0.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.04%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astral Foods. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARL is 0.09%, an increase of 46.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 2,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 837K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARL by 15.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 394K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing a decrease of 24.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARL by 23.28% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 391K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing a decrease of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARL by 20.95% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 336K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 155K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 25.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARL by 23.18% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

