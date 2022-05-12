Astra Space prices next-generation Rocket 4 at $3.95 million per launch -CEO

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Small rocket firm Astra Space's ASTR.O chief executive said on Thursday the company's new rocket, named Rocket 4, will have a base price of $3.95 million for a dedicated mission and bear two rocket engines that can boost a payload of up to roughly 661 lb (300 kg) to low-Earth orbit.

The Alameda, California-based firm's Chief Executive Chris Kemp, speaking at a company event, said the next-generation Rocket 4 launch vehicle is designed to send twice as many satellites to space than its predecessor rocket, beefing up the firm's competitive footing in a crowded market of rocket competitors vying to slash the cost of sending things into orbit.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette Editing by Chris Reese)

