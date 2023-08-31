Astra Space Inc - (ASTR) Price Target Increased by 53.85% to 1.02

The average one-year price target for Astra Space Inc - (NASDAQ:ASTR) has been revised to 1.02 / share. This is an increase of 53.85% from the prior estimate of 0.66 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 1.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 288.13% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astra Space Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 8.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTR is 0.07%, an increase of 18.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.34% to 63,236K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SherpaCapital holds 28,239K shares representing 10.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,321K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,378K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,613K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTR by 4.31% over the last quarter.

McKinley Alaska Private Investment holds 3,261K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pine Ridge Advisers holds 2,701K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Astra Space Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Astra’s first flight to space was within 4 years of its inception, making it the fastest company to reach space.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.