Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit in first operational launch

Steve Gorman Reuters
Commercial launch startup Astra Space Inc reported that its rocket failed to deliver its satellite payloads to orbit in on Thursday the company's first operational flight, a mission for NASA.

Astra director of product management, Carolina Grossman, said during a livestream minutes after the launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida that "an issue has been experienced during flight that prevented the delivery of our customer payloads to orbit."

