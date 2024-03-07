Astra-Sanofi's RSV therapy 'highly effective' against infant hospitalizations, CDC study shows

Adds details on study and background in paragraphs 2-4

March 7 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L and Sanofi's SASY.PA antibody therapy was 90% effective in protecting infants from hospitalizations associated with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention study showed.

Early real-world data from the agency's surveillance network showed the therapy nirsevimab's effectiveness in protecting infants against RSV-related hospitalization in their first season of potential exposure to the virus.

The CDC will continue to assess the effectiveness of the therapy, branded as Beyfortus, over an entire season.

RSV, a common respiratory virus, is a leading cause of hospitalizations in infants.

