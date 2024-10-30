News & Insights

Astra International Sees Earnings Rise Amid Car Sales Slump

October 30, 2024 — 06:14 am EDT

Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SG:C07) has released an update.

Astra International reported a slight increase in net earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024, despite a 15% decline in car sales due to a weak national market. The company saw growth in motorcycle sales and other business sectors, including financial services and mining, which helped offset the automotive downturn. Astra remains optimistic about maintaining strong performance, supported by a diversified portfolio and Indonesia’s economic potential.

