Astra International Sees Earnings Rise Amid Car Sales Slump

Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SG:C07) has released an update.

Astra International reported a slight increase in net earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024, despite a 15% decline in car sales due to a weak national market. The company saw growth in motorcycle sales and other business sectors, including financial services and mining, which helped offset the automotive downturn. Astra remains optimistic about maintaining strong performance, supported by a diversified portfolio and Indonesia’s economic potential.

For further insights into SG:C07 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.