Astra International - ADR (PTAIY) Price Target Increased by 5.72% to 9.31

The average one-year price target for Astra International - ADR (OTC:PTAIY) has been revised to 9.31 / share. This is an increase of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 8.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.18 to a high of 9.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.11% from the latest reported closing price of 8.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astra International - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTAIY is 0.01%, a decrease of 34.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.51% to 60K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 109.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTAIY by 42.24% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTAIY by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.