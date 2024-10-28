News & Insights

Stocks

Astra Exploration Secures $2M Financing Boost

October 28, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Astra Exploration Inc (TSE:ASTR) has released an update.

Astra Exploration Inc. has announced a fully-subscribed private placement financing, raising a minimum of CAD $2,000,000, with notable participation from Michael Gentile. This financing is expected to support Astra’s upcoming drill program at the Manchuria project, reinforcing its position as a promising Latin American precious metals developer.

For further insights into TSE:ASTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.