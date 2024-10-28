Astra Exploration Secures $2M Financing Boost

Astra Exploration Inc (TSE:ASTR) has released an update.

Astra Exploration Inc. has announced a fully-subscribed private placement financing, raising a minimum of CAD $2,000,000, with notable participation from Michael Gentile. This financing is expected to support Astra’s upcoming drill program at the Manchuria project, reinforcing its position as a promising Latin American precious metals developer.

