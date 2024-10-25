Astra Exploration Advances with Manchuria Project

Astra Exploration Inc (TSE:ASTR) has released an update.

Astra Exploration Inc. has decided to proceed with an option agreement to potentially acquire a 90% interest in the Manchuria gold-silver project in Argentina, highlighting its promising potential. The company is optimistic about the project’s potential and investor interest, as they prepare to begin exploration efforts.

For further insights into TSE:ASTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.