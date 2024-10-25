News & Insights

Stocks

Astra Exploration Advances with Manchuria Project

October 25, 2024 — 12:42 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Astra Exploration Inc (TSE:ASTR) has released an update.

Astra Exploration Inc. has decided to proceed with an option agreement to potentially acquire a 90% interest in the Manchuria gold-silver project in Argentina, highlighting its promising potential. The company is optimistic about the project’s potential and investor interest, as they prepare to begin exploration efforts.

For further insights into TSE:ASTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.