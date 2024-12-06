News & Insights

Astra Energy Explores New Ventures and Leadership Changes

December 06, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Astra Energy ( (ASRE) ) has issued an update.

Astra Energy Inc. entered a joint venture with Powertron Global to create a new entity for waste-to-energy patents, requiring Powertron to make substantial payments and a public listing plan. While initial commitments were met, Powertron’s larger transaction led to delays, and Astra declined further extensions. Both parties are exploring future collaboration. Additionally, Astra appointed William Harrington as CEO of Regen Waste Management, bringing over 50 years of energy project expertise.

