Astoria Portfolio Advisors Rings the Opening Bell for $PPI

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Astoria Portfolio Advisors and AXS Investments rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange for the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF ($PPI). We brought along a few of our clients; we wish we could have invited them all. We are humbled and grateful. We know that we could not have made it here without all our valued clients and supporters.

After ringing the bell, Astoria Portfolio Advisors Founder and CIO John Davi made his way to the floor for an interview with TD Ameritrade Network anchor Nicole Petallides. Click here to watch the interview.

Photo Source: TD Ameritrade Network

Astoria Portfolio Advisors Disclosure: As of the time of this publication, Astoria held positions in PPI. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Any third-party websites provided on www.astoriaadvisors.com are strictly for informational purposes and for convenience. These third-party websites are publicly available and do not belong to Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. We do not administer the content or control it. We cannot be held liable for the accuracy, time-sensitive nature, or viability of any information shown on these sites. The material in these links is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and does not constitute a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for any security or investment strategy. The appearance of such third-party material on our website does not imply our endorsement of the third-party website. We are not responsible for your use of the linked site or its content. Once you leave Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC's website, you will be subject to the terms of use and privacy policies of the third-party website. Refer here for more details.

Please note that Astoria Portfolio Advisors serves as a subadvisor to the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF. Readers should consult their financial advisor to determine if PPI is a suitable investment for their portfolio. For more information on PPI, please click here.

