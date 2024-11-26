Aston Minerals Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Aston Minerals Ltd (AU:ASO) has released an update.

Aston Minerals Ltd announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during its Annual General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of Director Tolga Kumova and amendments to the company’s constitution. This outcome reflects positively on Aston Minerals’ governance and future strategic direction.

