Aston Minerals Reveals Promising Edleston Gold Project Results

October 31, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Aston Minerals Ltd (AU:ASO) has released an update.

Aston Minerals Ltd has announced substantial progress in its Edleston Gold Project in Ontario, revealing high-grade drilling results and a promising 1.5 million ounce gold resource. The project, which includes significant nickel-cobalt resources, benefits from its proximity to established mining hubs, ensuring access to skilled labor and services. Investors are keenly watching for upcoming results from structural analyses and work program plans, which could further enhance the project’s prospects.

