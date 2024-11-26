Aston Minerals Ltd Updates Constitution Affecting Shares

Aston Minerals Ltd (AU:ASO) has released an update.

Aston Minerals Ltd has updated its company constitution, reflecting changes approved by shareholder resolutions. These amendments focus on share capital, shareholder rights, and electronic transfers, potentially impacting the trading and ownership of its securities. Investors may find these changes significant as they could influence the company’s stock performance and governance structure.

