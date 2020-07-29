Commodities

Aston Martin's losses grow as sales tumble

Contributor
Costas Pitas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA NADEN

Carmaker Aston Martin, which has changed boss and brought in a billionaire investor this year amid a torrid performance, posted on Wednesday a first-half loss of 227 million pounds ($293 million) as sales slumped.

Adds details

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Carmaker Aston Martin AML.L, which has changed boss and brought in a billionaire investor this year amid a torrid performance, posted on Wednesday a first-half loss of 227 million pounds ($293 million) as sales slumped.

Popular for being James Bond's carmaker of choice, the firm has had a difficult time since it floated in 2018 as demand disappointed and it burnt through cash, prompting it to give a stake to a consortium led by billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

Since then it has announced job cuts, is replacing its chief executive and has picked a new finance boss among a series of changes as it also responds to the coronavirus pandemic, which contributed to a 41% drop in sales.

"It has been a challenging period with our dealers and factories closed due to COVID-19, in addition to aligning our sales with inventory with the associated impact on financial performance as we reposition for future success," said Stroll.

The firm's half-year pre-tax loss of 227 million pounds compares to a loss of 80 million pounds in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.7741 pounds)

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; 02075428024; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular