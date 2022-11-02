Aston Martin warns margin hit from supply chain disruptions

November 02, 2022 — 03:12 am EDT

Nov 2 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L on Wednesday warned that higher costs from supply chain and logistical disruptions would hurt margins, and tempered its delivery volume outlook for 2022 to 6,200-6,600 units.

