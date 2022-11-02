Aston Martin warns margin hit from supply chain disruptions

Nov 2 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L on Wednesday warned that higher costs from supply chain and logistical disruptions would hurt margins, and tempered its delivery volume outlook for 2022 to 6,200-6,600 units.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.