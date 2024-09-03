Aston Martin Unveils New Vanquish Sportscar

(RTTNews) - Aston Martin (AML.L) is introducing a new 2025 Vanquish sportscar, designed with enhanced performance and aggression, with a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 producing a peak of 823 hp.

"The journey with what we call our new generation sports cars started four years ago," said Simon Newton, Aston's director of vehicle performance.

"We were looking at all the different technologies that we wanted to add to our sports car platform, to bring the cars up to a class-leading levels of dynamics and performance, yet still being true Aston Martins. The DB12 and Vantage have achieved what we wanted, and the Vanquish is even more special because of the V12 powertrain."

The sportscar's engine produces 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, allowing the car to go from zero-to-60 mph in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 214 mph.

The new Vanquish's luxurious interior is fitted with a high-quality leather, a 10-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 10-inch central touchscreen. It also features a 15-speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround audio system and a 4G LTE cellular connection.

The car is equipped with Bilstein DTX active dampers, an electronic rear differential for torque vectoring, a titanium exhaust system, an illuminated engine start button, and 21-inch forged alloy wheels.

