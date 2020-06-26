Aston Martin turns to stock offering to boost capital

June 26 (Reuters) - Aston Martin AML.L said on Friday it would issue new shares worth up to 20% of its existing equity capital as the luxury carmaker seeks additional funds to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

New owner Yew Tree will pick up 25% of the offering, with Prestige Motors, which has steadily reduced its holding in the company having previously been the main shareholder, planning to buy about 8%, the company said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

