News & Insights

Aston Martin to name Bentley's Adrian Hallmark as CEO, FT reports

Credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY

March 22, 2024 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds Bentley statement in paragraphs 4-5

March 22 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L is poised to name Bentley head Adrian Hallmark as its CEO, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing two people.

Hallmark will join Aston Martin later in the year after a notice period of several months, replacing current Aston boss Amadeo Felisa, who joined from Ferrari and has been CEO for nearly two years, according to the report.

Aston Martin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier on Friday, Bentley said that Hallmark, who has been CEO of the company since February 2018, was leaving at his own request and by mutual consent.

"He is preparing for new tasks outside the Volkswagen Group with immediate effect," according to Bentley.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.