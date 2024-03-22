Aston Martin to name Bentley's Adrian Hallmark as CEO, FT reports

Adds Bentley statement in paragraphs 4-5

March 22 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L is poised to name Bentley head Adrian Hallmark as its CEO, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing two people.

Hallmark will join Aston Martin later in the year after a notice period of several months, replacing current Aston boss Amadeo Felisa, who joined from Ferrari and has been CEO for nearly two years, according to the report.

Aston Martin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier on Friday, Bentley said that Hallmark, who has been CEO of the company since February 2018, was leaving at his own request and by mutual consent.

"He is preparing for new tasks outside the Volkswagen Group with immediate effect," according to Bentley.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

