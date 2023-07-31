News & Insights

Aston Martin to issue $270 mln worth of shares to bolster capital

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

July 31, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L said on Monday it will launch a 210 million pound ($270.04 million) share placing to speed up its aim to reduce net leverage.

Shareholders, who are represented on board, have committed to subscribe 184 million pounds, of which 115 million pounds worth of shares will be bought by Yew Tree Overseas, Public Investment Fund, Geely International (Hong Kong) and Mercedes-Benz AG MBGn.DE.

The rest will be made available to institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuild.

Last week, the carmaker's second-quarter results beat market expectations, helped by higher prices and demand for its DBX707 sports utility vehicle and limited edition V12 Vantage Roadster.

