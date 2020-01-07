Aston Martin Stock is Tumbling Because the Bad News Keeps Coming

Aston Martin shares plummeted on Tuesday as the luxury car maker issued another profit warning after a “very disappointing” 2019.

The British car manufacturer said sales dropped 7% to 5,809 vehicles in its peak Christmas period, compared with the previous year.

The company, which also blamed higher selling costs and lower margins, said it expects full-year profits of £130-£140 million, well below data provider FactSet’s consensus of £200 million and Aston Martin’s £247 million profit in 2018.

The stock, which has disappointed since the company’s initial public offering in October 2018, initially fell 17% before recovering to trade 9% down at 475p.

The company, most famous for its association with the James Bond movie franchise, has issued a number of profit warnings over the past year amid a global auto slowdown and economic uncertainty in the U.K. and Europe.

The shares have now dropped 75% from the offer price of 1900p.

The car maker has invested heavily in a new SUV, the DBX, which is believed to be crucial to its future success. In September the company raised $150 million from a bond issue with steep borrowing costs of 12% annual interest with another $100 million available if DBX sales met initial sales targets.

Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday it had sold 1,800 DBX vehicles since the model’s November launch, meeting the target, and would take on the extra loan.

CEO Andy Palmer said: “From a trading perspective, 2019 has been a very disappointing year. Whilst retails have grown by 12%, our best result since 2007, our underlying performance will fail to deliver the profits we planned, despite a reduction in dealer stock levels.”

Looking ahead.

The bad news just keeps coming at the famous car maker. Full-year profits for 2019 are now set to be around half of the £247 million the previous year and the company’s problems are mounting. The early success of the DBX is encouraging but this rare piece of good news will do little to ease investors’ concerns.

The company confirmed it was in talks with potential investors about raising more money last month — those talks need to progress well to stop the rot.

