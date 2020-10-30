Aston Martin ramps up yield on $1 billion junk bond sale to 10.5%

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has increased the yield on offer for its $1.0855 billion junk bond sale, and is marketing the deal with around a 10.5% yield, according to a lead manager.

The struggling company earlier this week announced a sterling and dollar bond sale as part of a wider financing package, setting initial yield expectations at around 8%-9%.

The sterling tranche has since been cancelled and the deal is set to price later today via global coordinators JP Morgan and Barclays.

