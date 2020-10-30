Aston Martin ramps up yield on $1 billion junk bond sale to 10.5%

Repeats to additional subscribers

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has increased the yield on offer for its $1.0855 billion junk bond sale, and is marketing the deal with around a 10.5% yield, according to a lead manager.

The struggling company earlier this week announced a sterling and dollar bond sale as part of a wider financing package, setting initial yield expectations at around 8%-9%.

The sterling tranche has since been cancelled and the deal is set to price later today via global coordinators JP Morgan and Barclays.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

