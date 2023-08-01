Aston Martin raises $277 mln via equity to cut debt

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aston Martin AML.L said on Tuesday it has raised 216 million pounds ($277 million) in equity to cut down its expensive debt.

The company offered 58.2 million new shares at 371 pence per share, representing a 6.2% discount to the stock's closing price on Monday. ($1 = 0.7798 pounds)

