Aston Martin raises $277 mln via equity to cut debt

Credit: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

August 01, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aston Martin AML.L said on Tuesday it has raised 216 million pounds ($277 million) in equity to cut down its expensive debt.

The company offered 58.2 million new shares at 371 pence per share, representing a 6.2% discount to the stock's closing price on Monday. ($1 = 0.7798 pounds)

