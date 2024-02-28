News & Insights

Aston Martin posts smaller-than-expected annual loss

February 28, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L said on Wednesday it was on track to hit its 40% gross profit margin target this year, after annual losses narrowed more than market expectations on higher prices.

The company reported an adjusted pretax loss of 171.8 million pounds ($217.36 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 451 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting an adjusted pre-tax loss of 209 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7904 pounds)

