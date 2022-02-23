Aston Martin posts lower loss for 2021 as sales surge

Aston Martin on Wednesday posted a smaller loss for 2021 as its sales surged and the company said it expected further improvements this year despite ongoing global supply chain disruptions that have accompanied the coronavirus pandemic.

The British carmaker reported an operating loss of 76.5 million pounds ($104 million) for 2021, versus 323 million pounds the previous year, as sales jumped 82%.

