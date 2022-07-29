Aston Martin posts bigger half-year loss on lower car sales

Adds details on results, background

July 29 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L on Friday reported a bigger loss for the first half of the year as it sold fewer cars, hurt in part by supply chain snarls.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of 285.4 million pounds ($347.99 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 90.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Aston Martin, which recently announced a capital raising that will see Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund become its second-largest shareholder, sold 2,676 wholesale units in the first half, compared with 2,901 a year earlier.

The British carmaker said it expects to sell more cars in the second half of 2022 as some supply chain snags ease and following a production ramp-up of its more profitable models, such as the DBX707 and the V12 Vantage.

($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.