Aston Martin post bigger half-year loss

July 29 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L on Friday reported a bigger loss for the first half of the year, hurt by rising costs and supply chain snarls.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of 285.4 million pounds ($347.99 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 90.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

