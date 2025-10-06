Aston Martin No Longer Expects To Meet Previous FY25 Wholesale Volume Guidance

(RTTNews) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc said the company now expects total wholesale volumes in fiscal 2025 to decline by mid-high single digit percentage when compared to the prior year. Management has initiated an immediate review of future cost and capital expenditure, and now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted EBIT to be below the lower end of the range of market consensus. Also, the Group no longer expects to meet its prior guidance of positive free cash flow generation in second half of 2025, but does expect free cash flow generation to improve sequentially in fourth quarter of 2025. The Group expects fiscal 2026 profitability and free cash flow generation to materially improve compared with fiscal 2025.

The Group delivered approximately 1,430 wholesale units in third quarter of 2025, compared to 1,641, a year ago. This was below the previous guidance of being broadly similar to the prior year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.