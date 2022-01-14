Aston Martin names Doug Lafferty as finance chief

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L on Friday named Doug Lafferty, finance chief of Africa-focussed fuel retailer Vivo Energy VVO.L, as its new chief financial officer replacing Kenneth Gregor.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.