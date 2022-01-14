Aston Martin names Doug Lafferty as finance chief

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Friday named Doug Lafferty, finance chief of Africa-focussed fuel retailer Vivo Energy, as its new chief financial officer replacing Kenneth Gregor. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226)) nL4N2TU22D

