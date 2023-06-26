News & Insights

Oil
LCID

Aston Martin, Lucid Group to enter into agreement to make electric vehicles

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

June 26, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details of agreement in paragraph 2 and CTO comment in paragraph 4

June 26 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L said on Monday it would enter into an agreement with Lucid Group LCID.O to manufacture "high performance" electric vehicles (EVs).

As part of the agreement, U.S.-based luxury EV maker Lucid will supply Aston Martin with select powertrain components for initial and certain future battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models.

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Aston Martin would issue about 28.4 million new ordinary shares and make phased cash payments to Lucid totalling about $232 million, while Lucid would become a 3.7% shareholder in the car maker.

"Combined with our internal development, this (the agreement) will allow us to create a single bespoke BEV platform

suitable for all future Aston Martin products," said Roberto Fedeli, chief technology officer of Aston Martin.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCID

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.