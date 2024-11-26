Aston Martin Launches Retail Offer for New Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (GB:AML) has released an update.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has launched a Retail Offer allowing both existing and new investors to subscribe to new ordinary shares through PrimaryBid. This initiative, part of a broader share offering, aims to bolster financial resilience and support the company’s electrification strategy. Existing shareholders will be prioritized, with a minimum subscription set at £250.

