Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) Price Target Increased by 9.23% to 406.05

The average one-year price target for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) has been revised to 406.05 / share. This is an increase of 9.23% from the prior estimate of 371.74 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 262.60 to a high of 577.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.96% from the latest reported closing price of 353.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AML is 0.21%, an increase of 82.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 89,122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 72,000K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,000K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 66.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,442K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares, representing a decrease of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 30.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,243K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 53.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,029K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 59.43% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,850K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 52.68% over the last quarter.

