Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) Price Target Increased by 7.27% to 228.79

The average one-year price target for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) has been revised to 228.79 / share. This is an increase of 7.27% from the prior estimate of 213.28 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 325.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.44% from the latest reported closing price of 284.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 4,900.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AML is 0.12%, a decrease of 86.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 94,409.00% to 94,509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 70,000K shares representing 10.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMCSX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds 6,220K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing an increase of 79.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AML by 1.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,933K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,093K shares, representing a decrease of 29.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 11.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,130K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 46.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,958K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,241K shares, representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 23.58% over the last quarter.

