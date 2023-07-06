Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) Price Target Increased by 27.60% to 291.92

The average one-year price target for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) has been revised to 291.92 / share. This is an increase of 27.60% from the prior estimate of 228.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 430.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.38% from the latest reported closing price of 345.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 4,800.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AML is 0.17%, a decrease of 80.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89,267.83% to 89,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 72,000K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,000K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 66.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,442K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares, representing a decrease of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 30.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,243K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 53.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,958K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,241K shares, representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 23.58% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,850K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 52.68% over the last quarter.

