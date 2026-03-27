Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) Price Target Decreased by 23.50% to 54.47

The average one-year price target for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) has been revised to 54.47 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 23.50% from the prior estimate of 71.20 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.39 GBX to a high of 68.25 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.22% from the latest reported closing price of 36.26 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 97.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AML is 0.01%, an increase of 91.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.81% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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