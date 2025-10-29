Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) Price Target Decreased by 14.38% to 74.91

The average one-year price target for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) has been revised to 74.91 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 14.38% from the prior estimate of 87.49 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 GBX to a high of 115.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.07% from the latest reported closing price of 65.10 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AML is 0.10%, an increase of 20.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 16,873K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,865K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AML by 1.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,558K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 6.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,402K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AML by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,246K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 1,023K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 8.69% over the last quarter.

