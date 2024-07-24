Aston Martin Lagonda Confirms Start Date Of New CEO - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Aston Martin Lagonda Confirms Start Date Of New CEO

(RTTNews) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings confirmed that Adrian Hallmark's appointment as its Chief Executive Officer will take effect on 1 September 2024. Amedeo Felisa, the current Chief Executive Officer, will step down from the Board on the same date.

Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates, and exports cars which are sold in more than 50 countries around the world. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St Athan, Wales.

