Aston Martin Grants LTIP Awards to CEO

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (GB:AML) has released an update.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has announced the grant of Long-Term Incentive Plan awards to CEO Adrian Hallmark, aligning with the company’s Remuneration Policy. The awards consist of over 2.2 million ordinary shares, issued at zero cost, as part of the 2024 LTIP program. This strategic move is designed to drive long-term value and commitment from top executives, potentially impacting investor confidence and stock performance.

