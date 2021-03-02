Cryptocurrencies

Aston Martin Formula One Team Adds Crypto.com to Partner Roster

Nathan DiCamillo CoinDesk
Lance Stroll is the primary driver of the newly rebranded Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team.

Crypto.com has inked a deal with the Formula One team of British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin.

Both companies were mum on what the deal entails, but said in a press release that the brands will “collaborate to bring exclusive experiences and opportunities to traders and fans of the sport.”

For Aston Martin, 2021 marks the end of a 60-year hiatus from Formula One racing. Cloud services firm NetApp was announced as a partner on Monday.

The car industry has taken advantage of bitcoin in the past as a means of payment for big-ticket items. Last week, Italian supercar manufacturer Mazzanti announced it was accepting bitcoin and launching its own security token

In addition to its $1.5 billion bitcoin investment, Tesla also announced it would also allow customers to purchase products with BTC.

