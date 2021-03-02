Aston Martin Formula One Team Adds Crypto.com to Partner Roster

Crypto.com has inked a deal with the Formula One team of British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin.

Both companies were mum on what the deal entails, but said in a press release that the brands will “collaborate to bring exclusive experiences and opportunities to traders and fans of the sport.”

For Aston Martin, 2021 marks the end of a 60-year hiatus from Formula One racing. Cloud services firm NetApp was announced as a partner on Monday.

The car industry has taken advantage of bitcoin in the past as a means of payment for big-ticket items. Last week, Italian supercar manufacturer Mazzanti announced it was accepting bitcoin and launching its own security token.

In addition to its $1.5 billion bitcoin investment, Tesla also announced it would also allow customers to purchase products with BTC.

