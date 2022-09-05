Aston Martin confirms $660 million rights issue

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin confirmed on Monday a 575.8 million pound ($659.75 million) rights issue, with backing from investors including Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Adds detail

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L confirmed on Monday a 575.8 million pound ($659.75 million) rights issue, with backing from investors including Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The rights issue is part of a previously announced equity raise of 653.8 million pounds, which makes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund one of the company's largest shareholders.

Aston Martin said the rights issue was fully committed and underwritten, with support from PIF, as well as chairman Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree and Mercedes Benz MBGn.DE.

The fundraising will allow the 109-year-old company to lower its debt and invest in new models, the firm has said.

($1 = 0.8728 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters