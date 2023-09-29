News & Insights

Aston Martin Chair Stroll's Yew Tree ups stake in carmaker

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

September 29, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2; background in paragraphs 3-4

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Aston Martin AML.L on Friday said Chairman Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree Consortium had further increased its stake in the British luxury carmaker by 3.27% to 26.23%.

Yew Tree, which bought an additional 26 million ordinary shares of the company,was already its largest stakeholder, followed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chinese automotive firm Geely 0715.HK.

Fictional character James Bond's car brand of choice has had a tough time since floating in 2018. Stroll took over as chairman of the company in 2020.

The company has been more upbeat about its outlook more recently and plans to bolster cash and margins by rolling out next-generation sports cars and limited editions in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.