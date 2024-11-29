News & Insights

Aston Martin Chair-Linked Firm Buys Major Shareholding

November 29, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (GB:AML) has released an update.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has announced that Yew Tree Overseas Limited, closely associated with Executive Chairperson Lawrence Stroll, has acquired over 21 million ordinary shares at £1.00 each through an equity placing. This significant transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, indicating strong insider confidence in the company’s future prospects.

