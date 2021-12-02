Aston Martin CFO steps down for personal reasons

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Aston Martin AML.L Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Gregor will step down due to personal reasons after about 18 months in the role, the luxury carmaker said on Thursday.

Gregor will step down as finance chief and executive director by June 30, 2022, and the board has initiated a process to appoint a replacement, the company said.

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru)

((chris.peters1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 6019;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.